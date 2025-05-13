Voya Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

