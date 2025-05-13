Voya Investment Management LLC Has $272,000 Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $3,970,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 705.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

