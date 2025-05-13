Voya Investment Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orion by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orion by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Orion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE OEC opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

