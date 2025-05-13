Voya Investment Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 298.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 377.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 2.43. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

