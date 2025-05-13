Voya Investment Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HCI Group by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

