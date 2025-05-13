Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

