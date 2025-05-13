Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

DEC stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Several analysts have commented on DEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

