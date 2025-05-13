Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 843.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

