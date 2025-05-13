Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.