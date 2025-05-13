Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

ACNB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

