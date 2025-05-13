Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 378,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 247,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

