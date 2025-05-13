Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,431 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Viant Technology by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Viant Technology by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $941.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

