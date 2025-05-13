Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 295,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 2,390,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 1,130,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Profile



Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

