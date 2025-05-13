Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

