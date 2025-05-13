Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,363 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Unisys worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unisys by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $368.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

