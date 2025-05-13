Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $747.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

