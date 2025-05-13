Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,603 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $210,766,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $22,936,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $21,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vestis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vestis by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,595,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 421,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE VSTS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

