Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after acquiring an additional 181,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 98,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 410,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

