Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of SPB opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

