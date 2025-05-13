Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 29,222 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 525,450 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

