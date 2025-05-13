Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENOV opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.79. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

