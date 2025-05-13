Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTKB. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTKB stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $385.35 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.42. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTKB shares. TD Cowen lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

