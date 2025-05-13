Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 360,390 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,617,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE BDN opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $734.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

