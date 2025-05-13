Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,483,688. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity acquired 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $151,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,483,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,236,964.80. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,555,000 shares of company stock worth $153,051,470. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.84.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.