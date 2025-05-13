Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LEU opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

