Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,593 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.