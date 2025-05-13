Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 802.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.18 million, a PE ratio of -520.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.