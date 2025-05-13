Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

