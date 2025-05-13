Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.