Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

