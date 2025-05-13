Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 1,865.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $645.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

