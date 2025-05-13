Walmart (WMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $164.53 billion for the quarter. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.580 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $774.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. Walmart has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

