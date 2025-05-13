Wedbush Forecasts Nintendo’s Q1 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nintendo Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 2,029.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 262,837 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Nintendo by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.