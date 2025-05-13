Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of EA opened at $149.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,120 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

