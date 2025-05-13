Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,625 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

