What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Lumentum Q1 Earnings?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lumentum by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

