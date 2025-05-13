What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for HNI Q4 Earnings?

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for HNI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Trading Up 2.8%

HNI opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HNI by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HNI by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.