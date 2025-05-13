What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Vor Biopharma Q1 Earnings?

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOR. Jones Trading lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 14.0%

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.21. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

