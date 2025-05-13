What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CBSH FY2025 Earnings?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

