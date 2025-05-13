XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $9.20 on Monday. XPLR Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $864.45 million, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.93.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,449,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

