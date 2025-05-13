Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after acquiring an additional 164,149 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,424,000 after purchasing an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.