Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 18.8%

Helen of Troy stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $743.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 756,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

