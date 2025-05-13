Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,542,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after acquiring an additional 390,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after acquiring an additional 285,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 284,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,080. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

