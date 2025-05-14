10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

