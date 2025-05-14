11,320 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Teekay by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Teekay by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TK stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $748.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Teekay Dividend Announcement

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

