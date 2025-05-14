1,160 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after buying an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

