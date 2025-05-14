12,410 Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inseego by 6,510.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Inseego by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Inseego Price Performance

INSG stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

