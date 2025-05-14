133,591 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

ALKT stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

