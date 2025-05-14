14,580 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.