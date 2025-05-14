16,530 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $502.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

PlayAGS Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.